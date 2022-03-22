CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on March 4, March 9, March 14 and March 15:
• Annette Louese Wheeler, 56, of Manton pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Colfax Township. A charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Alanah Lee Larson, 29, of Frankfort was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 159 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.
• Jamie Marie Nixon, 33, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 13 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Rajalla Jene Hall, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 88 days credit for no contest pleas to malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 and breaking and entering a building with intent. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 18 months probation.
• Jonathan Christian Pena, 31, of Mesick was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 142 days credit for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and given 18 months probation.
• Johnathan David Peterson, 19, of LeRoy was sentenced to 60 days in jail with five days credit for guilty pleas to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and attempted police officer assault, resist obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $548 in fines.
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew, 23, of Cadillac was sentenced to 16 months and 10 years in prison with 103 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. The sentence also is to be served concurrent with the current prison sentence he is serving.
• Eric Koenigsmann, II, 42, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to charges of second-degree home invasion and domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jeri Jane-Angaleena Hill, 28, of Mesick entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in Wexford Township. The bond was changed by the court from $100,000 cash or surety to 10% of $5,000 bond with the condition of no illegal controlled substances including no recreational marijuana and random testing.
• Timothy Evan Shaner, 57, of Cadillac was sentenced to 60 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter, 24, of Cadillac was sentenced to 107 days in jail with 85 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Jacob Kendall, 41, of Mesick pleaded guilty to larceny from a motor vehicle and larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Feb. 2, 2020, and May 9, 2020, in Antioch Township. He also will be sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. Three additional counts of larceny from a vehicle and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Lewis Alger Best, 31, of Mesick was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 131 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a non-narcotic. He also was ordered to pay $1,234 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Nicholas Green, 29, of Cadillac was sentenced to 152 days in jail with 152 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. As a result, his 7411 status was revoked. He also was sentenced to 152 days with 152 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. A delay of sentence also was terminated.
• Jessie Marie Christensen, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 144 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and tampering with evidence. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
