CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 17 and June 24:
• Rajalla Jene Hall pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a weapon in jail for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of a weapon in jail and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Her bond was remanded or revoked and she awaits sentencing.
• Andrew Christian Martin of Charlotte pleaded guilty to operating with a high BAC third offense for his connection with an incident on May 10 in Wexford County. As part of the plea, charges of operating while intoxicated third offense, operating while license, suspended, revoked or denied, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentence agreement of a 30-day cap for jail. Bond also was continued and he is awaiting sentencing.
• Douglas Wayne Gartlets of Wellston pleaded guilty to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for his connection with an incident on July 4, 2021 in South Branch Township. Per the agreement, a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim 13 to 15, will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for no additional jail time at the time of sentencing. Bond was continued and he is awaiting sentencing.
• Matt Douglas Hesselink of Cadillac pleaded guilty to third-degree fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearms, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement of a one-year cap on jail time. Bond was continued and he is awaiting sentencing.
• James Edward Farve III, homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a BB pistol, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. His bond was changed by the court to $1,000 cash or surety with conditions of no drugs, random testing, and no purchase or possession of weapons.
• Aaron Lee Schwab of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of Tramadol and possession of Clonazepam for her connection with an incident on Oct 28 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on each of the charges and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Schwab may be released to attend a treatment program located in Midland, which is an inpatient treatment facility. If successful, Schwab will remain on bond and must continue to fully comply with CMH treatment programs. If unsuccessful, he must return to the Wexford County Jail to await sentencing.
• Matthew Francis Johnson of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, as part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to recommend Johnson be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code if he remains complaint while out on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• Tyrone Demetrius Slusser II of Cadillac pleaded guilty to third-degree police officer fleeing, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and aid and abet larceny less than $200, wallet, backpack and poker chips, for his connection with an incident occurring on or between April 7 and April 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, an additional count of aid and abet larceny less than $200, a green backpack, will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, as part of a sentencing agreement, Slusser II will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17 to 23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
• Bethany Ann Draper, of Mesick pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for her connection with an incident on April 6 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, as part of a sentencing agreement, Draper will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. Bond was continued.
• Paul Brandon-William Rikli of Honor pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on March 5 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, charges of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating while intoxicated with a high BAC will be dismissed at sentencing. A count of operating while impaired was previously dismissed. As part of the plea, Rikli also will be placed in Sobriety Court. Bond was continued.
• Amber Lynn Lucas of Cadillac pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16, second or subsequent offense, and an added count of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on March 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating while intoxicated second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and she is awaiting sentencing.
