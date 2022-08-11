CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 28 and Aug. 8. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Douglas Wayne Garlets, 50, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to contributing to the delinquency of children. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• James Edward Farve III, 34, of McBain was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 135 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• William Clarke Hetherington, 28, of Johannesburg was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 131 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams.
• Andrew Christian Martin, 47, of Kewadin was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 22 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,058 in fines and fees and given 36 months of probation.
• Thomas Christopher Dean, 38, of Bowling Green, Ohio, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence, malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and operating while intoxicated second offense for his connection with an incident on March 4 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated third offense, interfering with electronic communication and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Dean also agreed to pay restitution of $2,323.92. Bond continued with the modification of random alcohol testing instead of daily testing.
• Jogina Margaret Barrette, 26, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to joyriding for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny less than $200 will be dismissed at sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree home invasion for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac. As part of that plea, charges of first-degree aid and abet home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. In both cases, the bond was continued and the ruling on the motion regarding the bond was held.
• Aaron Jacob Kendall, 42, of Thompsonville entered a not guilty plea to police, officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection to an incident on July 11 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge. Bond was continued.
• Amber Lynn Lucas, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 54 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16, second or subsequent offense, and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
