CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 25, Feb. 28 and March 1:
• Daniel Bradley Lindell, 33, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a $1,000 cash or surety bond with conditions of no alcohol or drugs, including recreational marijuana and must comply with community mental health treatment.
• Brett Wayne Bigelow, 36, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and an added count of attempted possession of Taser for his connection with an incident on Sept. 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of Taser will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will receive a sentence under Section 7411 for the possession of methamphetamine charge and will be placed on a delay of sentence for the attempted possession of a Taser. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Thomas William Wallin, 39, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Tyler Allan Gonzalez, 29, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 2, of Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Laurec Francisco Woods, 37, of Traverse City was sentenced to 212 days with 212 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and tampering with evidence. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines.
• Mark Daniel Walsh, 39, of Boyne City was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to use of a narcotic or cocaine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Christopher Lloyd Whiting, 42, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person for his connection with an incident on June 3 in Cadillac. A Habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges. A $500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Robert Alan McCain, 55, of Traverse City was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 118 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of a non-narcotic.
• Jennifer Lynn Watkins, 44, of Albion was given a one-year delayed sentence and was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to manufacture or deliver prescription forms. She also was given 23 days in jail with 23 days credit.
• Ann Marie Hatt, 28, of Kingsley was sentenced to 120 days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Theresa Lynn King, 59, of Manton was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for no contest pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — jostling. She also was ordered to pay $708 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 35 of Cadillac pleaded guilty to receiving or concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Nov. 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two additional counts of the same charge will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to larceny from a vehicle in connection with an incident on Oct. 16 in Cadillac. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Cadillac. Baxter also pleaded guilty to larceny from a vehicle for removing for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, four additional counts of larceny from a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to larceny from a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two additional counts of larceny from a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. He finally pleaded guilty to larceny from a vehicle for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, an additional count of larceny from a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. In all of Baxter’s cases, there is a sentencing agreement for a 12-month cap on jail and he may be released from jail if he can get placement in a treatment center with a minimum of a 30-day program with the state of Michigan. If successful in the program, he will not need to return to jail following completion of the program. In all of Baxter’s cases, a $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Opey Fleming, 54, of Fife Lake was sentenced to 105 days in jail with 95 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Shane Steven Flynn, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 144 days in jail with 144 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
