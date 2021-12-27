CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Dec. 17 and Dec. 20:
• Timothy Printess Sherman, 27, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of a sentencing agreement, Sherman must forfeit the weapon used as the basis of the carrying a concealed weapon offense. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Leonard Wayne Davis, 60, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to have a one-year jail cap. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Connor Asberry Hall, 25, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and attempted police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to have Hall sentenced to only fines and cost. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Joshua Adam Potter, 32, of Port Huron, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 bond was continued.
• Justin Robert Spierling, 37, of Remus, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the agreement, a separate criminal file will be dismissed. A $5,000 bond was continued.
• Chad Daniel Foster Jr. 24, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to disorderly person jostling for connection with an incident on May 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation will be dismissed. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Ross Gary Smith, 37, of Tustin, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 19 in Cadillac. As part of a plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing and he will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the public health code, if qualified. He also must remain compliant on bond.
• Jeffrey Kaii Carter, 27, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to disorderly person jostling for his connection with an incident on May 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 bond was continued.
• Izabella Suzan Hobson, 29, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to a false report of a felony for her connection with an incident on July 18 in Mesick. There is a sentencing agreement for a delay of sentencing and if successful the charge will be dismissed.
• Tonuya Lee Morris, 53, of Beaverton, was sentenced to 130 days in jail with 100 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security.
• Sarah Kay Conley, 40, of Belding, was sentenced to 300 days with 131 days credited for a probation violation to a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense.
• James Lloyd O’Dell, 30, of Manton, was sentenced to 18 months to 10 years in prison with 50 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
