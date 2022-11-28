CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 18 and Nov. 21. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Joshua Steven McCarthy, 39, of Cadillac, entered a no contest plea to a charge of aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on Aug. 9 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Nicholas Dale Sweet, 23, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 26 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, an agreement was reached for an eight-month jail cap. The bond was remanded and revoked.
• Scott Clayton John, 50, of Manton, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 17 in Liberty Township. As part of the plea, a charge of driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Ronald Jacques Williamson, 32, of Manton, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm under the influence and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. As part of the plea, charges of felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was reinstated.
• Tylor Curtis Downing, 35, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon on Aug. 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Tyler Nash Harris, 31, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC and possession of a firearm under the influence for his connection with an incident on May 28 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and an open container of alcohol will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to a bond violation, but his bond was continued by the court.
• Roberto Reynaldo Ambriz II, 32, of Houghton Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of driving a motor vehicle without security and driving while license suspended will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement that Ambriz II will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code if he is compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• John Evart Adair, 40, of Manton, will be sentenced after a conviction to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl for his connection with an incident on Aug. 28 in Cedar Creek Township. He also will be sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices on the charges will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, a second case in circuit court will be dismissed. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Joseph Leroy Danielski, 25, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone for his connection with an incident on Aug. 20 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for Danielski to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. There also was an agreement for no upfront jail time if he is compliant on bond.
• Johnathan David Peterson, 20, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 80 days in jail with 80 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resists or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Joshua Steven McCarthy, 39, of Cadillac, entered a no contest plea to aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of March 11 and March 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Daniel Lawrence Dutton, 63, of Lansing, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 151 days credit for a jury conviction to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Russell Lee Whaley, 50, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 58 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Robin Lynn Plomb, 58, of Harrietta, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 6 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. Bond was continued.
• Daniel Lee Webster, 31, of Tustin, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense and felony firearms for his connection with an incident on March 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. Bond was continued.
• Kendra Rae Medina, 54, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to delivery of Buprenorphine/Suboxone. She also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.