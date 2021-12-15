CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Dec. 13:
• Gary Arden Gilde, 55, of Manton, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to animals abandoning or cruelty of 10 or more but less than 25. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Richard Stephen Konwinski, 54, of Manistee, pleaded not guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 2012 dump trailer, for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Jamie Marie Nixon, 32, of Lake City, was sentenced to six days in jail with six days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. She also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Aaron Lee Schwab, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 305 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Tammy Lynn Flynn, 61, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of analogues (acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate) for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Haring Township. She also will be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense notice. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices and charges of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and a habitual offender third offense notice will all be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Joseph Curtis Nelson, 42, pleaded no contest to police officer assault, resist obstruct and an added count of disorderly person — jostling. As part of the plea, a second charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, domestic violence third offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jerry Robert Mongar, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of Clonazepam for his connection with an incident on March 22 in Cadillac As part of the plea, charges of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle with license forgery, alteration or false ID will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement of no additional jail time at the time of sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Raymond Danniel Finnigan, 30, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a vehicle for his connection with an incident on April 23 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
