CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Jonathon Christian Pena, 32, of Copemish was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 160 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Anthony Adam Aaron Billett, 31, of Cadillac was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 215 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to first-degree retail fraud. He also was given the same sentence for a second probation violation stemming from a separate conviction for first-degree retail fraud.
• Victoria Marie Savage, 24, of Manton pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Clam Lake Township. There also is a sentencing agreement for Savage to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code, if qualified, and she remains compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that guilty charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Jonathan Christian Tyler, 27, of Scottville was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 47 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Anthony Norris, 44, of Evart was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 19 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. In addition to jail time, he was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• James Scott Parker II, 32, of Harrison was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 115 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines.
• Brian Keith Jamieson, 36, of Kingsley was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 64 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Tyler Lee Miller, 39, of Cadillac,was sentenced to 240 days in jail with two days credit for guilty pleas to three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, .22 caliber, .38 caliber and .40 caliber pistols. He also was ordered to pay $994 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
