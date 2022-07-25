CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 18. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Daelynn Sky Merritt, 19, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her part in an incident on May 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without consent will be dismissed at sentencing. Merritt also will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code if compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. There also is potential for placement in the jail diversion program. The court changed the bond to a personal recognizance bond with conditions she must not possess any illegal or controlled substances without a valid prescription, must not possess or use any marijuana or alcohol and must remain compliant with any recommendations from community mental health.
• David Lee Lizotte, 37, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 212 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to two counts of larceny in a building. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 212 days credit for a guilty plea to previous convictions to six counts of larceny in a building stemming from a separate case. He finally was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 212 days credit for a guilty plea to previous convictions to three counts of larceny in a building stemming from a third case. The balance of all three sentences are to be served on house arrest on a GPS tether.
• Nicole Leigh Wright, 34, of Lansing, entered not guilty pleas to charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for her connection with an incident on Aug. 4, 2021, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Darrin Paul Long, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with eight days credit for guilty pleas to fourth-degree police officer fleeing and false report of a misdemeanor. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines.
• Katie Louisa Gustafson, 35, of Manton, was given a one-year delayed sentence for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of analogues. She also was sentenced to nine days in jail with nine days of credit. She also was ordered to pay $1,226 in fines and fees.
