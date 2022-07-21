CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 8 and July 11:
• Pauline Edith Krumm, 40, of Buckley pleaded no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon, felonious assault, a knife and attempted interfering with electronic communication for her connection with an incident on Nov. 14 in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of interfering with electronic communication and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Her bond was remanded or revoked.
• Calvin James Ragan, 58, of Lawton pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection to an incident on May 13 in South Branch Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• Devin Alan Bell, 31, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and attempted peace officer disarming of non-firearm, a Taser, for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Robert Mellen, 27, of Ann Arbor entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of heroin less than 25 grams and possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Slagle Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Gary Allan Hagstrom, 45, of Cadillac was sentenced to 1.5 to 10 years in prison with 18 days credit for a guilty plea to first-degree retail fraud. He also was sentenced as a third-offense habitual offender. Hagstrom was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $560 in restitution. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Samantha Lynn Hughes, 32, of Crystal was sentenced to 13 months to 10 years in prison with 174 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Kevin Allen Valk, 30, of Lake City was sentenced to a one-year delayed sentence for a no contest to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines. If successful, the assault charge will be dismissed by the court and he can plead to a misdemeanor count of assault or assault and battery.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 25, of Cadillac was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 12 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Kade Russell Kooienga, of Lakeview was sentenced to six days in jail with six days credit for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 28, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 96 days credit for a guilty plea to furnishing jail contraband to prisoners, Buprenorphine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
