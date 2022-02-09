CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Jan. 28 and Jan. 31:
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew, 23, homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jeremy Ryan Cookingham, 36, of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty to possession of methadone less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Aug. 20 in Clam Lake Township. There is a sentencing agreement for Cookingham to be sentenced under 7411 of the public health code as long as he remains compliant while on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Abigail Renee Southwick, 23, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Nov. 20 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also, the prosecutor will not take a position on Southwick requesting sentencing under Section 7411.
