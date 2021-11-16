CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 5 and Nov. 8:
• Caleb Ryan Mansfield, 23, of Cadillac, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution. He was given 18 months probation.
• Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 29, of Marion, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for guilty pleas to third-degree retail fraud and attempted carrying a concealed weapon. She also was ordered to pay $60 in fines and fees.
• Kerry Lee Irelan, 49, of White Pigeon, was sentenced to 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine.
• Adam John Zawacki, 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 22 months and five years in prison with 166 days credit and between 22 months and four years in prison with 166 days credit for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9mm pistol, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case.
• Brooke Renee Halladay, 41, of Marion, was sentenced to 188 days in jail with 188 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. This sentence is to be served concurrently with a previous prison sentence.
• Patricia Sue Flynn, 20, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 34 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• John Edward McGhee, 45, of Cadillac, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. The sentence is delayed due to McGhee not being likely to engage in offensive or criminal behavior and the public good does not require that he suffer the penalty imposed by law, court records indicate. It also will allow McGhee to prove he can complete probation. McGhee also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees.
