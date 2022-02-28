CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Feb. 18:
• Shawn Michael Flanders, 41, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 27 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, an operating with no license or multiple licenses and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Randy James Cowley, 27, of Boon, pleaded guilty to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Nov. 25 in Boon Township. As part of the plea, an additional count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Kirstie Lynn Weidman, 41, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security for her connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Timothy Donquile Stone, 22, of Memphis, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree police officer fleeing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 13 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 24, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Nov. 26 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Desiree Nicole Foster, 29, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 26 in Cherry Grove Township. She also will be sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. As part of the plea, a charge of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, and a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the possession of methamphetamine offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• James Kevin Spencer, Jr., 38, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and an added count of disorderly person — jostling for his connection with an incident on Dec. 23 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of domestic violence second offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald, 36, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his part with an incident on Aug. 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for a 12-month cap on jail. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Richard Stephen Konwinski, 54, of Manistee, pleaded no contest to receiving and concealing stolen property of $200 or more but less than $1000 for his connection with an incident on June 15, in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
