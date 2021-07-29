CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date July 26:
• Jonathon Paul Avery, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and fentanyl less than 25 gram and third-degree retail fraud for his connection with an incident on April 16, 2020, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the drug offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Alysia Dawn Damon, 37, of Buckley, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 34 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Austin Wesley Hornback, 22, of Harrietta was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 52 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated second offense notice and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $685 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Lacey Lela Sparks, 25, of Mesick was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 126 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of a non-narcotic.
• Jessica Lynn Frost, 33, of Traverse City stood mute to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on March 17 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Gregory Ray Miller Jr., 51, of Cadillac pleaded no contest to domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on March 19 in Selma Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to $5,000 cash or surety with all previously ordered conditions, including no contact with the victim, no controlled substances, including recreational marijuana, daily testing and GPS tether-location only.
• Miles Thomas Scott, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
