CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 28. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Terri Lynn McDonald, 51, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 172 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense.
• Brett Wayne Bigelow, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 48 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 18 months of probation. Bigelow also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 90 days credit and 180 days in jail with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession or sale of a Taser.
• Nicholas Green, 30, of Grand Rapids was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted malicious destruction of police or fire property. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Brian Keith Jamieson, 36, of Kingsley was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 64 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Tammy Lynn Flynn, 62, of Cadillac was sentenced to 1.5 to three years in prison with 253 days of credit for a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of analogues.
