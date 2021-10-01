CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 17, Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Sept. 27:
• Caleb Ryan Mansfield, 23, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 30, 2015, in Colfax Township. As part of the plea, an unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Charles Michael Fassio, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 13 months to 3 years in prison with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and 93 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while licensees suspended, revoked or denied. He also was sentenced by the court as a habitual offender second offense. Fassio was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees.
• Dustin John Singleton, 36, of Manton, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 165 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Kayla Marie Ford, 26, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 9 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. The prosecutor also supports Ford being sentenced under Sec. 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• John Edward McGhee, 45, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense notice for his connection with an incident on July 14 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. McGhee also was accepted into sobriety court and if completed he can enter a reduced plea to operating while intoxicated second offense.
• Jonathon Allen Gautz, 40, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 193 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin Donald Timmons, 40, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 97 days credit for guilty pleas to three separate charges in three different cases to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. In each of the three cases, he also was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Melissa Ann Gautz, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 103 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
