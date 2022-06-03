CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on May 23:
• Derek Michael Wittkoff, 27, of Reed City was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 78 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to driving without insurance, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin Donald Timmons, 30, Traverse City was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 134 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 126 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He finally was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 126 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Gary Allan Hagstrom, 45, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to first-degree retail fraud and a habitual offender third offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 6 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agree to allow this sentence to run concurrently with Grand Traverse County files. The prosecutor also agrees to not charge Hagstrom for the theft of tires, and restitution will be set at $560 to Walmart.
• Jeri Jane-Angaleena Hill, 28, of Mesick was sentenced to 91 days in jail with 91 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $326 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
