CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Nov. 4, Nov. 7, Nov. 10 and Nov. 14. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Christina Rose Lindsay, 33, of Traverse City pleaded guilty to one count of possession of buprenorphine for her connection with an incident on July 8 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, there was a sentence agreement that the prosecutor agrees to support sentencing under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond.
• Aryan Monnie Waunetta Degraaf, 21, of Hersey pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, and operating while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on Aug. 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of heroin, carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, and driving while licenses suspended revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Erin Elizabeth Hulwick, 44, of Kalkaska was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to a disorderly person. She also was ordered to pay $425 in fines.
• Jacquelyn Renee Pantaleo, 33, of Lake City pleaded no contest to possession of heroin less than 25 grams and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a tomahawk, and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of she must not use or possess any illegal controlled substances and she is subject to random drug testing with Community Corrections.
• Daylon Lamarr Wiedmer, 18, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Sept. 16 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. Bond was continued.
• Kenneth Lee Strong Jr., 52, of Mesick was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 135 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,398 in fines and given 24 months of probation. He also must complete 60 days of community service.
• Matt Douglas Hesselink, 40, Cadillac was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to five years in prison with 25 days credit for guilty pleas to third-degree police officer fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of firearms by a felon. He also was ordered to pay $402 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Aaron Jacob Kendall, 42, of Traverse City was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Matthew James Troost, 21, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 111 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Daniel Alex Bell, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to 3 years in prison for a no contest plea to a charge of fourth-degree police officer fleeing or eluding. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. Bell also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 45, of Reed City was sentenced to 365 in jail with 169 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted furnishing contraband to prisoners. Hudson also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Justin Guy Clark, 31, of Lakeview was sentenced to at least 40 months and up to 10 years in prison with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, at least 1.5 years and up to 4 years in prison with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of fire or police property and at least 16 months and up to two years in prison with 121 days credit for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and possession of oxycodone. Clark also was ordered to pay $402 in fines and $327.80 in restitution, which both are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Joshua James Abraham, 37, of Mesick pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The prosecutor also agrees to dismiss a second case file at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Kyle Duane Dickinson, 29, of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to second-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on Sept. 24, 2021, in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum penalty. Bond was continued. He also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Feb 3 in Haring Township. Again, a habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum penalty. Bond also was continued in this case.
• Gary Richard Leaf, 60, of Cadillac was sentenced to 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for a no contest plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
