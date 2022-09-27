CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 8, Sept. 13, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15:
• Paul Bryan VanHorn, 48, of Mesick was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
• Jordan Anthony McDonald, 22, of Manton was ordered to pay $1,005 in fines and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Kenda Rae Medina, 54, of Cadillac was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to malicious destruction of property under $200. She also was ordered to pay $425 in fines. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• James Robert Walton, 35, of Manton was ordered to pay $75 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Abigail Delight Dutton, 34, of Manton was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Kellindy Viola Moore, 47, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $75 in fines or a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied.
