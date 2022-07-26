CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 14, June 15, June 16, July 12, July 13 and July 14:
• Andrea H. DeFranco, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,790 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Jeremy James Hatt, 30, of Kingsley was ordered to pay $1,060 in fines and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Matthew Steven Beattie, 36, of Boon was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,405 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Jamie Lynn Brown-Poirier, 48, of Baldwin was ordered to pay $1,440 in fines and given 24 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with high BAC.
• Melissa Lynn Zimmerman, 42, of Lake City was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to sell or furnish alcohol to a minor.
• Brandy Lynn Younger, 34, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $515 in fines and given six months probation for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Ricky James Ouwinga, 60, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.
