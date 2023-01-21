CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 15, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 28, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11:
• Jeremy Michael Ockert, 37, of Kingsley, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $1,195 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• William Alan Harden, 51, of Howell, was ordered to pay $1,155 in fines and given 12 months of probation for guilty pleas to possession of a firearm under the influence and operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Scott Patrick Yates, 48, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Paul Bryan Vanhorn, 48, of Mesick, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for two no contest pleas to domestic violence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,135 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• El Javan Sean Wilson, 35, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Amanda Lynn Evans, 37, of Mesick, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,605 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Andrew Russell Munro, 41, of Clare, was ordered to pay $751 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Eric Koenigsmann II, 43, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• April Gail Niese, 42, of Boon, was ordered to pay $185 in fines for a guilty plea to dog — stray/at-large.
• Danny Ray Brown Jr., 42, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Katherine Elaine Bembeneck, 27, of Kingsley, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. She also was ordered to pay $1,005 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
