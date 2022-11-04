CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 14, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt:
• Jessie Raymond Moore, 29, of Manton was ordered to pay $1,095 in fines and given 18 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Mariah Shay Kaule, 23, of Kalkaska was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. He also was ordered to pay $75 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Jessie Raymond Moore, 29, of Manton was ordered to pay $675 in fines for a guilty plea for failure to report an accident to fixtures.
• Brandon James Shimel, 28, of Tustin was ordered to pay $1,095 in fines and given 18 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Misty Nicole Veenstra, 36, of Marion was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
• Elijah William Maynard, 35, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $75 in fines and given three months of probation for a no contest plea to disorderly person — drunk.
• Troy William Sigler, 36, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $1,855 in fines and given 24 months of probation for convictions by a jury of his peers of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense and allowing a suspended, revoked or denied person to operate a motor vehicle.
• Lindsay Gayle Mateja, 40, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $705 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Martha Elizabeth Stenman, 41, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $825 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Gordon Eric Arft Jr., 37, of Gladwin was ordered to pay $325 for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Melanie Kaye Lehr/Zawacki/Couch, 33, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without security.
• David Ch Roys Jr, 49, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $75 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing a suspended, revoked or denied person to operate a motor vehicle.
• Keith Brian Puffer, 63, of Manton was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to driving a motor vehicle while license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense.
• David Lee Lizotte, 37, of Lake City was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud.
• Deontae Allen George, 21, of Rockford was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $413.30 in restitution for a guilty plea to larceny of less than $200.
