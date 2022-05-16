CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the date of April 27 and May 11:
• Ronald Thomas Mason, 36, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,540 in fines and given 24 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with high BAC on April 13.
• Kirk R. Gilders, 65, of Mesick, was ordered to pay $515 in fines and given six months probation for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 on April 27.
• David Scott Truax, 48, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,625 in fines and given 22 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with high BAC on March 30.
• Kenneth Scott Morrison, 41, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied on April 27.
• William Leonard Meloche, 63, of Buckley, was ordered to pay $1,325 in fines and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired on April 21.
• Jarrod Lee Hauser, 32, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling on April 21.
• Sheila Kay Every, 51, of Tustin, was ordered to pay $605 in fines, $82.35 in restitution and given 12 months probation for guilty pleas to second-degree retail fraud and third-degree retail fraud on May 4.
• Tyler Scott Wheeler, 31, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud on May 11.
