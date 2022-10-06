CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 21 and Sept. 22:
• Joey Lee Bunting, 40, of Manton was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of personal property under $200.
• Jeremy Duane Hooker, 44, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Douglas Lee Sprick, 42, of Kingsley was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense.
• Amanda Rose Johnston, 37, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $185 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Vincent Thomas Brunas, 22, of Prudenville was ordered to pay $1,275 in fines and given 22 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC.
• Patrick Duane Hanlon, 40, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $885 in fines and given 24 months of probation for a guilty plea to malicious use of telecom service.
• Matthew James McKenney, 22, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without security.
• Maria De Los Angeles Reyes, 19, of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Virginia Kay Baldwin, 29, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to a violation of a Cadillac City ordinance regarding blight storage/accumulating junk.
