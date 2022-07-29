CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 20 and July 21:

• Michael Andrew Dustin II, 33, of Mesick was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to attempted failure to report a crash.

• Devere Elias-Wolcott McCord, 22, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.

• Jimmy Edward Hall, 63, of Tustin was ordered to pay $825 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.

• Gaven Noah Ryan Hawk, 20, of Cadillac was sentenced to 66 days in jail with 66 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. He also was ordered to pay $75 in fines.

• Hannah Amelia Pionk, 28, of Tustin was ordered to pay $1,205 in fines and 12 months probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC.

• James Scott Parker II, 32, of Harrison was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.

• Jason Elliot Bonham, 46, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $505 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.

