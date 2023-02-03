CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the dates of Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25:
• Christina Margaret Palazzolo, 30, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to trespassing.
• Thomas Leon Smith, 33, of Harrison was ordered to pay $400 in fines for a guilty plea to trespassing.
• Ryan Andrew Babb, 32, of Allendale was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $2,135 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Scott Randal Breckenridge, 33, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to Cadillac Ordinance — Disturbing the Peace.
• Jamie Nicole Blanchard, 43, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $255 in fines for guilty pleas to stray dog/at-large, failure to keep dog vaccinated and unlicensed dog.
• Allan Scott Hency, 32, of Fife Lake was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $1,285 in fines and given 16 months of probation.
• Joshua Austin Kendall, 25, of Kingsley was ordered to pay $1,295 in fines and given 18 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Brenda Lynn Kraus, 43, of Mesick was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.