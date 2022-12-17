CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on various dates in October, November and December:
• Jeffery Charles Rebarchek, 48, of Findlay, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines.
• Alec Stephen Carlson, 28, of Manton, was ordered to pay $575 in fines for guilty pleas to driving a motor vehicle, while license was suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle.
• Michael David Bosquez Jr., 33, of Kalkaska, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He also pleaded guilty to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay $1,565 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Justin Paul Masiarczyk, 34, of Northville, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $905 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 43, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $475 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
• Jamie Katherine Emlaw, 39, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,495 in fines and given 18 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with high BAC.
• Jacqueline Marie Cohoon, 42, of Manton, was ordered to pay $515 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident.
• Colin Jay Therrian, 36, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $515 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to a disorderly person — drunk.
• Pamela Beth Engler, 72, of Paris, was ordered to pay $1,160 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Elijah John Andrew Jam Caldwell, 34, of Decatur, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Dale Norman Scott, 52, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,260 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC.
• Matthew Scott Meek, 57, of Manton, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
• Jerry Lawrence Brinkley, 35, of Marion, was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to the same charge stemming from a different incident.
• Anthony Alan Southwick, 41, of Muskegon, was ordered to pay $475 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Patrick Charles-John Olmstead, 51, of McBain, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident to fixtures.
• Nathaniel Ethan Simerson, 24, of Kalkaska, was ordered to pay $415 in fines and $14.08 in restitution and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud.
• Heather Michelle Six, 31, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $575 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses.
• Wiliam Roger Reffitt, 45, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,005 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin Michael Gibson, 27, of Manton, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing a suspended, revoked or denied person to operate a motor vehicle.
