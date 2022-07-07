CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on the date of June 8, June 15, June 16, June 22 and June 23:
• John Paul Skillern, 53, of Luther was ordered to pay $2,240 in fines and given 24 months probation for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense.
• Ralph Edgar Coble, 39, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea for disorderly person — jostling.
• Colin Shane McInerney, 37, of Lake City was ordered to pay $75 in fines and given three months probation for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Coty Thomas Chappell, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 57 days in jail with 57 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines and $39.38 in restitution.
• Ryan Curtis Vanbrocklin, 32, of Mesick was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Nathan Lee Stauffer, 32, of Mesick was sentenced to 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines.
• Brian Lee Janssen, 57, of Fife Lake was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. He also pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of personal property under $200. In addition to jail time, he was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $492.65 in restitution.
• Jeffrey Darrell White, 42, of Manton was ordered to pay $695 in fines and given nine months probation for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Dillard Eugene McBride III, 32, of Manton was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a no contest plea to trespassing. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Kent Bernard McMarthy Jr., 35, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees for a no contest plea to disturbing the peace. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Tyler Leigh Coon, 21, of Manton was ordered to pay $980 in fines and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated.
• Earl Michael Fauver II, 50, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $545 in fines and given four months probation for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Hannah K. Baldinger, 25, of Buckley was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to dog — stray/at-large.
• Aaron James Barkley, 24, of Buckley was ordered to pay $235 in fines for a guilty plea to dog — stray/at-large.
• Victor John Caminata, 48, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
