CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Dec. 15, Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Daelynn Sky Merritt, 20, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 88 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• James Edward Farve III, of McBain, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 134 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and attempted police assault, resist and obstruct.
• Jonathan Christian Tyler, 28, of Scottville, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 84 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayla Marie Ford, 28, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 28 days credit, for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 50 months and up to 15 years in prison with 122 days credit for a no contest plea to assault with intent to do great bodily harm but less than murder or by strangulation. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. Mongar was ordered to pay $798 in fines which must be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. The sentence also will be served concurrently with a separate case in Missaukee County.
• Nicholas Dale Sweet, 23, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 46 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to five years in prison with 396 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for a previous conviction of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
• Connor Asberry Hall, 26, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 23 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• John Evart Adair, 40, of Manton, was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to 15 years in prison with 113 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and at least 13 months and up to 2.5 years in prison with 113 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. Adair was ordered to pay $846 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Joshua Steven McCarthy, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to aggravated assault. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and given 24 months of probation. He also must register on the sex offender registry as a Tier II offender.
• Andrew Scott Sluiter, 29, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of false report or threat of terrorism against employees of the friend of the court office. The alleged threats are alleged to have occurred on or between the dates of June 15 and Aug. 26 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.