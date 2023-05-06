LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Feb. 17, March 9, March 16, March 20, March 22, March 23 and March 30:
• John Raymond Davis of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of disorderly person — jostling.
• Brady Charles Anderson of Lake City was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence.
• Dakota Gordon Moody of Greenbush was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing an unlicensed dive to operate a motor vehicle.
• James Melvin Aldridge Jr. of Cadillac was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing a suspended or revoked person to operate a motor vehicle.
• Augustus Dwayne Sanders of McBain was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicholas James Franzone Jr. of Tustin was ordered to pay $925 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of use of methamphetamine.
• Amarah June Birgy of Lake City was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of a minor operating a motor vehicle with any BAC.
• Kyle Anthony Shinabarger of Cadillac was ordered to pay $675 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Stephanie Nalani Aponte was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to interfere with a police investigation.
• Patrick Charles-John Olmstead of McBain was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of an open container of intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
• Stephanie Lynn Michaels of Macomb was sentenced to 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for a guilty plea to false pretense of $200 or more but less than $1,000. She also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and $2,325 in restitution.
• Robert Donald Nelson Jr. of Corunna was sentenced to 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for a guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence. He also plead guilty to a charge of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct, court records indicate. He also was ordered to pay $375 in fines.
• Malachi Scott-Edward Cunningham of Manton was ordered to pay $1,025 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC. He also was given 12 months of probation.
• Jordan Nicholas Dulzo of Cadillac was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
• Daniel Ray Frye of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 credit and 93 days in jail with 93 days credit for guilty pleas to charges of breaking and entering illegal entry without owner’s permission and malicious destruction of property under $200 second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines.
• Chase Patrick Hookstadt of Lake City was ordered to pay $675 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence second offense.
• Jacquelyn Renee Pantaleo of Cadillac was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 26 days credit for a guilty plea to a charge of use of a narcotic. She also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Bradley Michael-John Hickman of Falmouth was sentenced to 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for a no contest plea to a charge of disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines.
