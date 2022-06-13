REED CITY — When a parade runs through town, or two cars collide at a busy intersection, there’s usually a group of bright yellow vests on the scene. Those individuals are the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and their role is to help fill in any public safety gaps.
CERT is made up solely of volunteers. Community members of any age can dedicate their time to helping local first responders with emergencies and public safety management.
Osceola County Emergency Management Department Director Mark Watkins said CERT, which was developed under the Citizen Corps program, was enacted as a result of 9/11. Its purpose is to inspire citizen involvement with their communities by assisting public safety agencies.
Watkins said the main benefit of CERT is that they’re able to stay put when assigned to a task, whereas police, fire and other first responders can be called away at any moment. For that reason, CERT is most often dispatched to handle incidents that require a lot of extra help, like traffic control during events and traffic accidents.
“There’s no way with our local resources we would be able to maintain nine traffic routes, and there’s no need to,” Watkins said. “Volunteers are very easily able to manage that, and plus, they can also kind of watch out for safety issues in the crowd, provide initial first aid and things like that in case something happened in the middle of one of those events.”
As CERT members receive additional training and experience, they’re able to move up the ladder in terms of the severity of the situations they respond to.
Initially, Watkins said CERT volunteers will learn how to use a radio to communicate with police and fire, and how to utilize the Incident Command System. From there, they can be called out to emergencies like vehicle crashes and fires to assist local departments or provide traffic control.
Aside from standard emergencies, there are other incidents that could also require the help of CERT. For example, Watkins said that following the Reed City Memorial Day parade, CERT was put on standby for a neighboring county that had a missing elderly woman.
In the past, CERT has also been dispatched to assess damage following major storms.
“So, again, those skills of being able to talk to public safety and understanding how public safety operates is really, really critical,” Watkins said. “It gives us a lot of manpower that otherwise we would not be able to have through dedicated public safety people.”
Having a local CERT has always been a necessity, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Watkins said they’ve been in much higher demand. There’s an ongoing public safety shortage, and having the added resource of reserve police officers, firefighters and CERT members helps to fill in the gaps.
“So, you think about it, our city police departments are on duty of one to three people maximum,” Watkins said. “So you think about even a parade, it’s the difference between calling in other public safety agencies that we can handle with a CERT team that otherwise are on the road.”
Through his association with other public safety agencies, Watkins said he’s seen first hand the asset that CERT can be. Having that experience has acted as a motivational tool to keep the program going.
Throughout the pandemic, activity within local communities was much lower and the need for CERT dispatch wasn’t really there. As a result, the CERT program has struggled with its own shortages as well.
Watkins said they’ve been slowly rebuilding the team, and there’s been some turnover with previous volunteers. But, in general, the current Osceola County CERT members are mostly new to the force.
Currently, the CERT program is working on reigniting its social media presence to help bring in additional volunteers and raise awareness of the public safety services they provide.
“I don’t think the community necessarily always understands what CERT is doing,” Watkins said. “I think they see the people with the vests helping out, but they probably don’t have a great understanding that they are indeed a public safety agency, acting on behalf of public safety.”
CERT can also act as a stepping stone for those who are interested in becoming involved in the field of public safety. It’s also a way for older populations to participate in public safety without the physical and time-related demands it requires as a full time job.
Watkins said it’s also common to see families participate in CERT, because of their junior program, which allows younger age groups to gain public safety experience.
Training for CERT is done on a monthly basis, and interested parties can sign up through contacting the Osceola County EMD by phone at (231) 832-6172, or through their Facebook page.
