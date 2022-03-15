CADILLAC — It was an afternoon like any other for the public safety students of the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center, but they were in for a surprise when their instructor Brett DeAugustine shuffled them down to the CTC store.
In the midst of a conversation with their teacher, a man burst into the store with a bright orange gun in hand and robbed the cashier of over $400. Or at least, that’s what it was supposed to look like.
In reality, it was the set-up for the CTC Public Safety program mock trial, which took place on Thursday, March 10, at the Wexford County 28th Circuit Court House. One group of students participated in a morning court session, while another presented their case that afternoon.
To create a feeling of authenticity, DeAugustine and his colleagues keep students in the dark when planning their chosen mock trial crime. So, when “offender” Dale Hall came running into the CTC store to commit the orchestrated robbery, DeAugustine said the students were completely unaware and caught off guard.
“I came up with this about six years ago, and it gets better every time we do it,” DeAugustine said. “We have a certain kind of formula, but we want that spontaneity so that the kids don’t have a script.”
Public Safety student Helen Brown, who acted as a prosecutor, said she wasn’t there on the day the robbery occurred, but, like her peers, had zero context when she was taken aside and shown a video of the incident.
“I kind of just walked in, and he said, ‘hey, watch this video and do a report,’” Brown said. “And we kind of just had to make it up. I had to hear what other people on my team had, what they knew about.”
It was only a few days before the mock trial that Brown knew what her role was going to be and what had taken place in the CTC Store on Jan. 28. After gathering with her teammates, Brown was able to draft up a few questions and come up with a baseline strategy to beat the defense, but she said most of the teams’ decisions were spur-of-the-moment.
“We were talking a lot while we were sitting there, while the defense was talking to witnesses,” she said. “We kind of made half of our plan while we were sitting there.”
Brown and the other trial participants weren’t the only students to be surprised by the crime and trial. The “jury” that gathered in the courtroom was made up of other CTC students who, like a real jury, had no prior knowledge of the case, making their verdict more genuine.
The trial began like any other, with opening statements from both prosecution and defense. The prosecution announced that they would prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hall was guilty of threat with use of a deadly weapon, actually larceny and use of force to commit violence.
Several witnesses were then called to the stand, including CTC students posing as police officers and another who was working as a cashier on the day of the robbery. As the witnesses were questioned by both the prosecution and defense, a timeline for the event was pieced together.
The suspect came through the store at about 12:30 p.m. wearing a green flannel, blue jeans, a tan hat and a black face mask. In his right hand, he grips an orange gun. According to the cashier’s account of the crime, the suspect yelled for everyone to get on the ground before demanding the money from the register.
As different pieces of evidence are displayed to the jury, the prosecution begins to build their case against Hall. First entered into evidence are a green flannel, a pair of blue jeans, a tan hat and a black face mask, all found in Hall’s car. The gun, which was left behind at the scene of the crime, and security camera footage of the robbery were also entered into evidence.
Once the jury was dismissed to decide their verdict, Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore had the opportunity to give the students some pointers on what they did well and where they could use some improvement. When the jury returned from what Elmore said was one of the quickest deliberations he’d seen, Hall was found guilty on all counts.
Having seen several fictional trials played out on television shows, Brown said the mock trial was close to what she expected. She said having DeAugustine there to help move things along and provide some guidance made the experience much easier than if they were to go it alone.
“We try to make them think for themselves, and not hold their hand, but we kind of nudge them in the correct direction,” DeAugustine said. “So you know, regardless of outcome, it’s all about the process.”
Because the trial is organic and unscripted, he said watching the light bulb go off inside his students’ heads when something starts to click is the most rewarding part of being a teacher. Conducting the perfect trial is not the point of the exercise, he said; it’s about students building their confidence to find success in their future careers.
“Some former students of mine are actually working in law enforcement now, and that’s a milestone that I just hit,” he said. “So it’s really rewarding to know that something that I taught them is helping them.”
Now that she’s experienced a mock trial, Brown said she’d like to someday participate in a real one. Currently, she plans to join the U.S. Army, but the trial did make her think about becoming an attorney.
