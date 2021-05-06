REED CITY — Osceola County emergency services will be conducting routine field training in the Reed City area on Friday, May 7.
Training will involve brief assemblies of police, fire and EMS vehicles at various locations throughout the city.
This training is part of a community partnership between emergency services and local schools, businesses and other sites in the area to ensure emergency preparedness.
A full activity report will be posted via NIXLE on Friday to provide the public with further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.