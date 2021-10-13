Public Square Prayer Saturday

CADILLAC — Concerned Americans started an America Needs Prayer Campaign in 2007 with about 2,000 rallies held across the country in public squares.
Neddy and Bob Harris, retirees from Tustin, got involved in the campaign and have watched it grow.
“There will be from 23,000 to 25,000 rallies across the country this year and it’s quite a big movement now, it’s growing all the time,” Neddy said. “We persevere in prayer because we must. Jesus, we’d like to see some change down here.”
The Public Square Rosary for America will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Rotary Pavilion.
“As human efforts fail to solve America’s key problems, we turn to God through His Holy Mother asking His urgent help,” a press release for America Needs Fatima stated. “We are asking God to continue to bless us and to give America many graces.”
The public prayer event commemorates The Miracle of the Sun, a series of miraculous events reported on Oct. 13, 1917, where a large crowd gathered in Fatima, Portugal in response to a prophecy made by three shepherd children. For more information call Neddy and Bob Harris at (810) 938-8041.
“We invite everyone to join us, Catholic or not,” Neddy said. “We have dedicated ourselves to prayer. The message is that we need to start making God first and putting prayer at the top of each day.”
The session will last about 45 minutes and includes praise music and a printed program of the Rosary prayer.
