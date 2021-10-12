Monday, Oct. 4
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint involving custody of a child. Officers spoke with both parents and were advised to contact friend of the court.
• Civil — Officers responded to a civil dispute between a husband and wife regarding a broken computer.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Retail Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
• Retail Fraud — Officers discovered another retail fraud had occurred while investigating the other retail fraud complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
Friday, Oct. 8
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic in progress. It was determined that one subject involved in the incident left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A report has been forwarded to the prosecutor.
