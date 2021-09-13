Monday, Aug 23
Well-Being Check — Officers were dispatched to check the wellbeing of a subject. The subject advised they were secure and did not require any services.
Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two vehicle property damage accident.
Well-Being Check — Officers were dispatched to check the wellbeing of a subject. The subject was fine and asked for help with finding contact information to find out what services are available to them. Officers located contact information for a caseworker and had the caseworker contact the subject.
Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two vehicle property damage accident.
Found Property — A set of keys was found at the First Baptist Church and were turned over to the Evart Police Department.
Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two vehicle property damage accident.
Attempted Suicide — Officers were dispatched to a call of a suicidal subject. Officers stood by while medical personnel prepared the subject to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
Tuesday, Aug 24
Animal Complaint — Officers were called to a complaint of a dog locked inside a vehicle. Officers made contact with the owner and addressed the violation.
Well-Being Check — Officers were dispatched to check the wellbeing of a possibly suicidal subject. The subject advised that they were secure and did not require any services. The subject also stated the complainant had made false statements.
Wednesday, Aug 25
Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two vehicle property damage accident.
Domestic Dispute — Officers were dispatched to a report of domestic dispute not in progress. The suspect left prior to officers arriving on scene. The incident was investigated and a report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney.
Failure to Pay — Officers were dispatched to a local business for a failure to pay complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Thursday, Aug 26
Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two vehicle private property damage accident.
Friday, Aug 27
Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
Assault — Officers were dispatched to an assault not in progress. The case remains open at this time.
Mental Health — Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible suicidal subject. Officers transported the subject to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
Saturday, Aug 28
Fleeing and Alluding, Malicious Destruction of Property, Felony Assault — Officers were advised about a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, heading toward the City of Evart. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop. The driver of the vehicle struck the officers’ patrol car during the pursuit and then continued to flee. The report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney.
Sunday, Aug 29
Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. Officers investigated the complaint and everything was found to be OK.
Monday, Aug 30
Suspicious Situation — Officers responded to a suspicious situation complaint regarding people seen on the property of an abandoned residence. The subjects were trespassed from the property and the investigation remains open at this time.
Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to Riverside East Park for a suspicious situation that happened over two weeks ago. The investigation remains open at this time pending additional investigation.
Tuesday, Aug 31
Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the wellbeing of a subject threatening to harm themselves. The subject was found to be OK and did not require additional services.
Wednesday, Sept 1
Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department with a K9 search.
Friday, Sept 3
Suicidal — Officers were dispatched to a suicidal subject. Upon speaking with the subject, it was determined additional services were needed and the subject agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily.
Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect had left the scene. The complaint was investigated and the report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.
Trespassing — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. Officers made contact with the subject who was being asked to leave, and upon request served the subject with a no trespass notice.
Monday, Sept 6
Hit and Run/Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run private property crash. The case remains open at this time.
Personal Injury — Officers were dispatched to investigate a personal injury accident.
