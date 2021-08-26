Monday, Aug 16
• Larceny — Officers were called to a larceny complaint. The caller states that money was stolen from their wallet. The investigation remains open at this time.
Tuesday, Aug 17
• PDA — Officers were called to a car/deer accident.
• ID Theft — Officers were contacted about an identity theft complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Wednesday, Aug 18
• Alarm — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a business. It was determined that the alarm was accidentally set off by a contractor for the business.
• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage done by juveniles. The juveniles were located, and they admitted to the damage.
• Warrant —Officers made contact with a subject with outstanding warrants. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
• False ID/Warrant — While conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with a subject who provided a false name. The subject was identified and found to have outstanding warrants. The subject was transported to the MSP Post in Bay City to be lodged on their warrants.
Thursday, Aug 19
• Warrant Arrest — Officers were dispatched to an attempt to locate a subject with outstanding warrants. The subject was located, arrested and turned over to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department.
• Check Well Being — Officers were called to conduct a well-being check. Officers made contact with the subject, and it was determined that no assistance was needed.
• Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of reckless driving of a golf cart by juveniles. Contact was made with the juveniles and their parents.
Friday, Aug 20
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were called to investigate a private property damage accident.
Saturday, Aug 21
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers received a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Warrant Arrest — While on patrol, officers made contact with a subject with outstanding warrants. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrants.
Sunday, Aug 22
• Assist — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a suicidal subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.