Tuesday, Dec. 21
• No Ops/No Plates — While conducting a traffic stop it was determined that the driver had no driver’s license and the vehicle had no license plate. The driver was issued appearance tickets for both violations.
Thursday, Dec. 23
• Threats — Officers were called to a local business for a threats complaint. The case was investigated and is now closed.
Friday, Dec. 24
• Assist OCSD — Officers stood by with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department while they investigated a complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• Suspicious — Officers were called to a local business for a subject displaying suspicious behavior. Officers later located the subject at another business acting erratic. Officers investigated the complaint and the subject left the property after receiving a no trespass notice for the property. Prior to leaving the scene, the business requested officers to have Reed City Towing come to the scene so they could remove an abandoned vehicle from the parking lot.
