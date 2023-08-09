Monday, July 31
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. Officers made contact with the complainant and the case remains open pending further investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
• Property Damage Accident — A subject waived down an officer to file a car/deer accident report.
• Stolen Vehicle — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle complaint. The vehicle has been recovered and the suspect has been apprehended.
• Found Property — Officers received a found bicycle. The owner claimed it the following day.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
• Suspicious/Driving While License Suspended — Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found to have a revoked license. The driver was also out on bond and was on probation. The driver was arrested for the license offense, bond violation and probation violation.
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officers were dispatched to a malicious destruction of property complaint. Officers investigated the scene and the complaint remains open at this time.
Thursday, Aug. 3
• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint. The animal was secured and the complaint remains open pending contact with the owner.
Friday, Aug. 4
• Assist — Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic control at the scene of a vehicle fire. Officers remained on scene until no further assistance was needed.
• Larceny — Officers received a larceny complaint. Officers made contact with the complainant and the complaint remains open pending further investigation.
Saturday, Aug. 5
• Traffic Complaint — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop it was found the driver did not have a valid license. The driver was issued an appearance citation and the vehicle was driven away by another person who had a valid license.
Sunday, Aug. 6
• Traffic Complaint — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. While investigating the traffic stop it was determined the vehicle did not have insurance. An appearance citation was issued to the driver.
• Area Check — Officers were called to an area check for an ORV with a loud exhaust which was driving around the neighborhood. Contact was made with the owner of the ORV at a residence. It was discovered the owner had a warrant for their arrest. The subject was arrested on the warrant and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
