Monday, July 10
• Psych Transport — Officers were dispatched to transport a subject from hospital to a behavior health facility for court-ordered treatment.
• Turfing — Officers were dispatched for turfing complaint. The subject damaged the property by riding a motorbike through grass. The incident remains under investigation.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of subjects at a residence. The subjects were OK.
Tuesday, July 11
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers responded to a personal property accident involving two vehicles.
• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint at a local business.
Wednesday, July 12
• Assist — Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a two-vehicle personal injury accident located east of the city.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to the campground for a civil complaint.
• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint. The complainant advised he purchased gold jewelry from a subject. The subject later found out the jewelry was not real gold. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.
Thursday, July 13
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of children at a residence. The children were OK.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint. Complainant reported they had left property at the house of a former friend. The complainant requested officers to attempt to get their property back since her attempts have been unsuccessful. Officers were able to retrieve the property and return it.
Friday, July 14
• 911 Hang up — Officers were dispatched for a 911 hang-up call. Officers contacted subjects at the residence, and it was determined there was no emergency and a child had been playing with a phone.
• Suspicious/Violation of Controlled Substance Act — Officers were dispatched for a suspicious situation involving a subject possibly using drugs. The complaint was investigated and was unfounded.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well-being on a subject. The subject was checked on and found to be OK.
Saturday, July 15
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officers investigated a malicious destruction of property complaint involving subjects placing graffiti on a building. The case remains under investigation.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched for larceny of property. A motorbike was sold without the owner’s permission. The report will be sent up to the prosecutor for charges.
• Assist — Officers assisted Clare County Sheriff’s Department with locating and interviewing a suspect who was involved in an incident that occurred in Clare County.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to three domestic violence complaints.
Sunday, July 16
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation complaint. The complainant reported hearing a noise behind their residence during the night but did not see anyone in the area when they looked. The complainant did not notice anything missing around the house and nothing appeared to be tampered with.
• Assist — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
