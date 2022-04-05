Monday, March 21
• Traffic Offense — Officers stopped a vehicle for a failing to display a registration plate. Officers determined the driver did not have a valid operator’s license, and did not have insurance on the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and the driver was released with an appearance citation.
Tuesday, March 22
• Warrant Arrest — While investigating a suspicious situation complaint, officers made contact with a subject who had four warrants for their arrest. The suspicious situation was unfounded and the subject with warrants was arrested and lodged.
• Assist Children Protective Services — Officers assisted CPS with investigating two child abuse complaints. During the interviews, it was established the offense occurred in locations outside of the City of Evart. The reports will be forwarded to the appropriate agencies.
Wednesday, March 23
• MDOP — Officers were called to a residence for a malicious destruction of property complaint. The suspect had already left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The complaint remains open at this time.
• Domestic Assault — Officers were dispatched to an open 911 line. Upon investigating the reason for the call, officers determined a domestic assault had occurred. The aggressor was arrested and lodged.
Friday, March 25
• Civil Complaint — Officers were dispatched to a civil standby at a residence.
Saturday, March 26
• Domestic Assault — Officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic assault. The report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.