Monday, June 6
Abandoned Vehicle — Officers were dispatched to conduct a VIN inspection on an abandoned car. The property owner requested that the vehicle be towed.
Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject claiming that they planned to hurt their sibling. Officers were not able to make contact with the subject and the sibling advised they were not concern about the comments. The sibling was advised to call 911 if the subject showed up at their residence and they needed any assistance.
Tuesday, June 7
Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist EMS with a medical emergency.
Child Abuse — Officers advised of a possible child abuse complaint by CPS. Officers investigated the complaint in conjunction with CPS and a report has been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s office.
Wednesday, June 8
Violation of Controlled Substance Act — Officers were dispatched to a local business to recover drug paraphernalia found in the parking lot.
Friday, June 10
Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, June 11
Reckless Driving — Officers were dispatched to a report of reckless driver. Contact was made with the complainant and the driver.
Assist — Officers were dispatched to investigate a noise complaint.
Found Property — Officers were advised of an abandoned scooter. The property was brought back to the Evart Police Department.
Tuesday, June 14
Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a juvenile being assaulted by an older sibling. One subject was arrested and lodged for domestic violence.
Wednesday, June 15
Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of two disorderly subjects.
Found Property — Officers were called to a local business for some found property. The property was returned to the owner.
Assist — Officers were called to assist the Evart Area Fire Department blocking traffic at the scene of a fire.
Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint involving money.
Thursday, June 16
Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a wellbeing check on a subject who was reported to have possibly overdosed. Officers were able to determine that the subject was OK and didn’t not need any further assistance.
Littering — Officers were advised of a littering complaint. The responsible person was contacted regarding the complaint. They advised they thought the owned the property where the items were at, and stated they would move the items onto their property.
Friday, June 17
Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint between landlord and tenant. Officers helped resolved the disagreement.
