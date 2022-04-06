Thursday, March 31
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers are investigation a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Failure to Pay — Officers received a complaint regarding a failure to pay at a business. The incident remains under investigation.
• Trespassing — Officers investigated a trespassing complaint. The subject was identified and trespassed from the property.
Friday, April 1
• Found Bicycle — DPW workers found an abandoned bicycle. If you are missing a bicycle, please call the Evart Police Department to identify the property.
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle private property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
• Hit and Run/Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a hit-and-run accident. The incident remains open at this time.
