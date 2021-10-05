Monday, Sept. 20
• Runaway — Officers received a runaway complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Drug Paraphernalia — Officers were dispatched to a complaint on a disorderly subject. While on scene, officers discovered drug paraphernalia. An appearance citation was issued.
Tuesday, Sept 21
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint. One subject was arrested and lodged for domestic violence after the investigation was complete.
• Area Check/Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched for a verbal argument in progress. A subject who walked away from the argument was located and, at their request, transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for a psychiatric evaluation.
• Expired License/No Insurance — Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a fire hydrant. Officers later located the vehicle and it was determined that the driver did not have a license or insurance. An appearance citation was issued.
Sunday, Sept. 26
• Misdemeanor Warrant/Felony Warrant Pick-up — Officers were advised that the Michigan State Police had a subject in custody with multiple warrants from our department as well as other departments. Officers made contact with the Michigan State Police, where they took custody of the subject and lodged them in the Osceola County Jail.
Monday, Sept. 27
• Assist — Officers were requested to assist the Michigan State Police on a traffic stop. Officers stood by while the Michigan State Police conducted their investigation without incident.
• Check Well Being/Trespass — Officers conducted a well-being check on a subject in a park. The subject was transported to Community Mental Health.
Tuesday, Sept 28
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to a local business on a disorderly subject.
Wednesday, Sept 29
• Trespass — A subject was trespassed from multiple properties for harassing customers.
Thursday, Sept 30
• No License/No Insurance — While on patrol, officers initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation. An appearance citation was issued for no operator’s license and no insurance.
