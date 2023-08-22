Monday, Aug. 14
• Personal Injury Accident — Officers responded to assist Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a PIA. Officers arrived on scene and assisted with traffic control. Once vehicles involved were moved to a safe location, officers cleared the scene and returned to service.
• Warrant Attempt — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with serving a felony warrant. Contact with the subject was made and the subject was placed into custody without incident.
• Domestic — Officers assisted Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a possible domestic dispute. Officers stood by during the investigation until their assistance was no longer needed.
• Burglary Alarm — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a burglary alarm. Upon arriving and searching the property, it was determined the alarm was accidentally activated.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault not in progress. The suspect was arrested and lodged for domestic assault.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a subject. Contact was made with the subject who requested to go to the hospital for further treatment. The subject was transported to the hospital and turned over to medical staff.
• Stalking — Officers were contacted regarding a subject who kept driving by the complainant’s residence. Officers were unable to locate the subject and the complaint remains open pending contact with the subject.
Thursday, Aug. 17
• 911 Open Line — Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up at a local business. It was determined the business was having trouble with their phone line.
• Check Wellbeing — Officers were dispatched to a check wellbeing on a subject. The subject was fine and no services were required.
• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a local business in regards to a subject trying to pass a fake $100 bill. The subject was gone upon the officer’s arrival, but the officer made contact with the subject a few days later. A report will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Friday, Aug. 18
• Flee and Elude — Officers were requested by Osceola County to assist with deploying Stop Sticks in a pursuit. Subject eventually crashed and was taken into custody by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department. Officers cleared the call and returned to service without incident.
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was determined the operator did not have insurance on the vehicle. Driver was cited for the offense and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was determined the operator did not have a valid license or insurance on the vehicle. Driver was cited for the offenses and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Aug. 19
• Personal Injury Accident — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department with traffic control at the scene of a personal injury accident.
Sunday, Aug. 20
• Home Invasion — Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering. Officers located two juveniles attempting to break into a residence. The juveniles were returned to their parents, the complaint was investigated, and a report requesting criminal charges was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.
