Monday, Feb. 14
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of disorderly conduct between two roommates. Officers investigated the complaint, and it was determined no criminal action had occurred during the incident.
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• VIN Inspection — Officers were dispatched to conduct a VIN inspection on a vehicle.
Friday, Feb. 18
• Noise Complaint — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint involving a barking dog. Officers contacted the owner of the dog and advised them of the city ordinance violation and that any additional complaints will lead to a citation.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The incident remains open at this time.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Assist — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Personal Injury Accident — Officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle property damage accident. While on scene, one of the drivers requested medical treatment. That driver was treated on scene for minor injuries, and refused any further treatment.
Friday, Feb. 25
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers were dispatched to investigate a CSC complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a report of possible domestic violence. Officers investigated the incident and determined that it was a verbal argument.
Sunday, Feb. 27
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a report of domestic violence. The subjects had already left the area upon the officer’s arrival. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Violation of Controlled Substance Act — Officers were dispatched to a local business where drugs were found. The drugs were taken back to the police department, where they were destroyed.
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-car accident that occurred on private property. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, March 2
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-car accident. One of the drivers did not have insurance and was issued a misdemeanor appearance citation. The other driver was issued a failure to yield civil infraction.
• Assist — Officers assisted the Evart Area Fire Department with traffic control at the scene of a house fire.
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a car-deer accident.
• Failure to Pay — Officers were dispatched for a failure to pay complaint at a local business. The incident remains under investigation.
• Suspicious — Officers responded to a local business to investigate a suspicious person. It was determined that the subject lives outside of the city limits, so the case was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.
Thursday, March 3
• Assault — Officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred. The incident was investigated, and one subject was arrested and lodged on two counts of simple assault.
Friday, March 4
• Child Abuse — Officers received a child abuse/neglect complaint through child protective services. The incident remains under investigation.
