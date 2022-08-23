Monday, Aug. 1
• Civil/Medical — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant. While on scene, one subject had a medical emergency. Officers rendered aid until the ambulance arrived on scene.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• Found Property — Officers were dispatched to remove a new large car part from the middle of the road. It is being held at the Evart Police Department until claimed by the owner.
• Hit and Run — Officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident. The driver of the suspect vehicle has been identified and the case remains open at this time.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of an infant left in a car unattended at a local business. Entry was made into the vehicle and the child was unharmed.
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint between neighbors.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Check Well-Being — Officers were dispatched to a check well-being complaint. The subject was found to be OK and did not request any assistance.
• Warrant — Officers were dispatched to a check well-being complaint. The subject was found to be OK and did not request any assistance. The subject also has an outstanding felony warrant, which they were arrested and lodged on.
• Trespassing — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject was gone upon the officers’ arrival.
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious situation. It was determined that no criminal violations had occurred.
Thursday, Aug. 4
• Mental Transport — Officers were dispatched to transport a subject to a behavioral health facility.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Warrant — Officers arrested a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Friday, Aug. 5
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic assault. One subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged.
