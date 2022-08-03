Wednesday, July 20
• Noise Complaint — Officers were dispatched for a noise complaint involving two neighbors.
Thursday, July 21
• Suspicious — Officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject left without incident when requested to leave the property by the officer.
Friday, July 22
• Harassment — Officers were dispatched for a civil dispute between two tenants.
• Failure to Pay — Officers were dispatched to a failure to pay. The business did not have any information regarding who the subject was.
Sunday, July 24
• Barking Dog Complaint — Officer was dispatched to a barking dog complaint. Officer notified the property owner of the complaint, and they resolved the issue prior to the officer departing the scene.
• Civil — Officer was sent to a possible stolen vehicle complaint. Officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle who requested the incident be documented but they did not want to seek charges since the vehicle was returned prior to the officer’s arrival.
• Hit and Run — Officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving three mailboxes. The complaint remains open at this time.
Monday, July 25
• Check Wellbeing — Officer was dispatched to a check well-being complaint. The subject was found to be okay and did not need any services.
Tuesday, July 26
• Property Damage Accident — Officer was dispatched to investigate a property damage accident.
• Medical Assist — Officer responded to assist Evart Rescue and Osceola County EMS with a medical call.
• Suspicious Vehicle — Officer responded to check on a suspicious vehicle. The subject in the vehicle was doing signal testing in the Evart area.
• Assault — Officer was dispatched to an assault complaint. The report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
Wednesday, July 27
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officer was dispatched to a malicious destruction of property complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
• Failure to Pay — Officers were dispatched to a failure to pay. The subject was identified and advised the failure to pay was unintentional. The subject returned to the business and paid the balance.
Thursday, July 28
• Trespassing — Officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject was issued a trespassing notice.
• Behavior Health Transport — Officers transported a subject to the emergency room for a court-ordered evaluation.
Friday, July 29
• Retail Fraud — Officer was dispatched to a retail fraud complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
• Assist OCSD — Officer was dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy on a complaint.
• Harassment — Officer was dispatched to a harassment complaint. Contact was made with the other party regarding the complaint.
Saturday, July 30
• Larceny — Officer was dispatched to a possible larceny of a dog complaint. Officer was able to locate where the missing dogs were at, and the dogs were returned to the owner.
