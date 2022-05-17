Monday, May 2
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to assist with a civil dispute. Officers stood by until the dispute was resolved.
Tuesday, May 3
• Retail Fraud — Offices were dispatched to investigate a retail fraud at a local business. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.
• Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a disorderly subject. The subject was located and trespassed from the property.
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officers were dispatched to investigate a malicious destruction of property complaint. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.
• Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to assist with a disorderly juvenile. The juvenile calmed down upon the officers’ arrival and they were turned over to their parent.
Thursday, May 5
• Trespassing — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject left the property prior to officers’ arrival.
Friday, May 6
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were called to investigate a suspicious situation. Officers investigated the complaint and found everything to be okay.
