Monday, Jan. 10
• Parole Violation — Officers were called to assist parole and probation to attempt to serve a parole violation warrant. Contact with the subject was made, and they were arrested on the warrants and new felony charges.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
• Child Abuse — Officers were dispatched to investigate two minor juveniles walking alone. The parents of the juveniles were located, and CPS was notified. The case remains open at this time.
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were called to investigate a private property damage accident.
• Private Tow — Officers were dispatched to a private property tow. After officers checked the vehicle, the homeowner called a towing company to remove a vehicle from their property.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen wallet. The owner of the wallet called a short time later to say that he located his wallet.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen package.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• Parking Complaint — Officers were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in a parking lot at a local business. After officers checked the vehicle, the business owner called a towing company to remove a vehicle from their property.
• Suspicious — Officers were called to a residence for a possible breaking and entering complaint. It was determined that no crime took place.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant advised that there was no longer an issue. Officers stood by while one subject removed their possession from the property to ensure the situation did not escalate.
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Jan. 16
• Assist — Officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation. Officers made contact with the driver, and it was determined that he had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. Officers arrested the subject and turned them over to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department.
• Check Well Being — Officers conducted a wellbeing check. The subject was secure and did not request any services.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Civil — Officers were called to conduct a standby during a child custody exchange.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint between a tenant and landlord.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Harassment — Officers were called to a harassment complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Trespassing — Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The complaint was unfounded.
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Disorderly — Officers discovered that one of the park restrooms had been littered with garbage. Upon reviewing surveillance video, the subjects were identified. The case remains open at this time.
• False Alarm — Officers were called to a false alarm at a business where employees set off an alarm accidentally when opening.
